Adiós Revo. Hello Philly Surge!

December 28, 2022 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha talk about the PUL and WUL updates. We say goodbye to Revo Pro and welcome the new kids on the block, Philly Surge! San Francisco Falcons also release the first roster for the WUL 2023 season.

Double Overtime: PUL Shakeup, Falcons Roster Drop

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

