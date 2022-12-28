Adiós Revo. Hello Philly Surge!
Jenna and Sascha talk about the PUL and WUL updates. We say goodbye to Revo Pro and welcome the new kids on the block, Philly Surge! San Francisco Falcons also release the first roster for the WUL 2023 season.
Double Overtime: PUL Shakeup, Falcons Roster Drop
