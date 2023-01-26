College season is here!
January 26, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith (finally) break down the major D-I stories as college spring begins. They talk a little about Carolina Kickoff and preview Santa Barbara Invite. Pittsburgh’s Henry Ing joins the show to talk about his career and Pitt’s upcoming season. Plus the first college picks of the year!
Deep Look: D-I College Preview, Henry Ing
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go through each region to discuss the favorites, storylines, and even some bid outlooks.
