Five Takeaways from Day One of SBI 2023: Women’s Division

The season is off and rolling!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

SANTA BARBARA, Cal. — With the Santa Barbara Invite kicking off a slew of competitive tournaments in the Southwest in the first full season with rankings since 2019, the first day of the tournament is always useful in identifying new trends that will carry throughout the season. There’s no shortage of insight from Saturday, but here’s what caught our eye on day one of the Santa Barbara Invite.

Pool Play Results

Prequarters

The Bracket

Zone Offense is On The Rise

For at least a decade now, there has been a very simple recipe for success at an early-season tournament like the Santa Barbara Invite: Learn a zone. Run that zone. Get quick turns. Score breaks.