Ultiworld’s 2022 Throw Of The Year Bracket (Round 2)

Help decide the best recorded throw of 2022.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the hucks, breaks, bombs, dimes, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. Over the next week, we’re inviting you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

Check out all of the nominees and vote below, then check back to see which clips advance for another opportunity to participate. The second round of voting starts now and closes on February 3 at noon Eastern.

Matchup 1: Cardenas vs. Kimura

After a semifinal matchup at the Club Championships this past year, these two renowned throwers and field generals face off. Or throw off. Saying it is power versus finesse misses the beauty of both throwers, which required all of the above in the perfect measurements. Kimura swept all three categories, while the subscribers picked Cardenas’ club teammate, Stacy Gaskill.

Valeria Cardenas – Team Colombia (World Games)

Valeria Cardenas

Lauren Kimura – Toronto 6ixers (USAU Club)

Lauren Kimura

2022 Throw of the Year (Round 2, Matchup 1) Valeria Cardenas

Lauren Kimura

Matchup 2: Cardenas vs. Lo

The recently crowned World Games Athlete of the Year has a real shot at going up against herself in the next round if she can find a way past Tracey Lo. Valeria’s forehand huck was an emphatic round one winner, while Lo didn’t get the community vote, but won in very close polls with subscribers and staff.

Valeria Cardenas – Denver Molly Brown (USAU Club)

Valeria Cardenas

Tracey Lo – Indy Red (PUL)

Tracey Lo

2022 Throw of the Year (Round 2, Matchup 2) Valeria Cardenas

Tracey Lo

Matchup 3: Mickle vs. Tulett

Once teammates, turned opponents on the national team scene! The drama! Just kidding, they seem to like each other. The voters liked the Mickle Flickle quite a bit, while Tulett was pushed through by the subscriber and staff votes.

Jimmy Mickle (Flick) – New York PoNY (USAU Club)

Jimmy Mickle

Tom Tulett – Team Australia (World Games)

Tom Tulett

2022 Throw of the Year (Round 2, Matchup 3) Jimmy Mickle

Tom Tulett

Matchup 4: Mickle vs. Wilder

Ah yes, so now half of the bracket is just Valeria Cardenas and Jimmy Mickle. That means the PoNY slinger has his shot at sweeping his semifinal slots if he can get win more categories than Carson Wilder’s scoober. Both lost one poll in the first round, with Mickle taking the subscriber and staff votes, and Wilder earning the community and staff votes.

Jimmy Mickle (Backhand) – New York PoNY (USAU Club)

Jimmy Mickle

Carson Wilder – Dallas Legion (AUDL)

Carson Wilder