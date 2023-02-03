College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 2, 2023]

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp! Right now, registration are open for their online “Intro to Coaching Course” that can help you prepare to lead your team. Find out more at NUTC.net.

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

—

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

British Columbia flipped spots with Vermont, taking #3 from the New England squad with a strong preseason performance at Bellingham Invite. They dominated all comers.

flipped spots with Vermont, taking #3 from the New England squad with a strong preseason performance at Bellingham Invite. They dominated all comers. The two strongest clubs at Santa Barbara Invite, BYU and Carleton , moved to #5 and #6 respectively. It was a big 5 spot jump for the small, young, and talented CHI roster. Mia Beeman-Weber, Tori Gray, and the rest of Syzygy also went undefeated to win the early season event.

and , moved to #5 and #6 respectively. It was a big 5 spot jump for the small, young, and talented CHI roster. Mia Beeman-Weber, Tori Gray, and the rest of Syzygy also went undefeated to win the early season event. Two SBI success stories powered new teams into notable early rankings: #14 Victoria and #21 UC Santa Cruz . UVic didn’t even have their full complement, but finished fifth. UCSC looked the part, especially in a weekend-ending win over UCLA.

and #21 . UVic didn’t even have their full complement, but finished fifth. UCSC looked the part, especially in a weekend-ending win over UCLA. Infamous rival colleges, #24 Michigan and #25 Ohio State, both take spots at the back of the rankings after Wisconsin fell out following a rough showing traveling to California. Texas, who had been at 25, were inactive, but also favored for a successful MLC performance in the fall, which looks less impressive with Wisconsin dropping. That helped elevate Ohio State, who finished second at WintaBintaVinta Fest, and Michigan, who beat Ohio State in the preseason.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

Despite being expected to take a step back, instead #4 BYU jumped up eight spots by walloping Cal Poly SLO at SBI. Despite losing some big names, it looks like CHI will remain a semifinal level team, and they quickly turnaround and head to Florida Warm Up to provide some cross-coast connectivity.

jumped up eight spots by walloping Cal Poly SLO at SBI. Despite losing some big names, it looks like CHI will remain a semifinal level team, and they quickly turnaround and head to Florida Warm Up to provide some cross-coast connectivity. The Southwest made the most of SBI, with UC Santa Cruz vaulting into the rankings at #12 and California jumping up eight spots to #15. Cal finished second at the tournament, but Santa Cruz was perhaps the more impressive squad; both were felled by SLO, though Cal also dropped their opener to Northwestern.

vaulting into the rankings at #12 and jumping up eight spots to #15. Cal finished second at the tournament, but Santa Cruz was perhaps the more impressive squad; both were felled by SLO, though Cal also dropped their opener to Northwestern. The Northwest looks stuffed with competitive team now that #18 British Columbia and #20 Victoria are both in the rankings following quality play at SBI. They land close to #21 Utah State and #22 Washington, both dropping. The Sundodgers fell 12 spots after finishing in eighth place with an 11-7 loss to UBC.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

Coming soon!

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

Coming soon!