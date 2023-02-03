Laying it Out: Chilly Vibes at LeiOut – A D&D special

Roll for Vibes

February 3, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

P&S are back again with another D&D episode featuring Laine Cravotta, Alex “Big Cat” Greene, Sir Sheldon Sponge VI, and Matt Norden! This time we take on LeiOut the rainy California weather.

Laying it Out: Chilly Vibes at LeiOut – A D&D special

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, P&S bring back the casual vibes and talk about their personal experiences at their respective tournaments. What were their favorite moments and will they be back next year?

Bonus Content for Laying it Out: Chilly Vibes at LeiOut – A D&D special is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Avatar

    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Laying it Out: Chilly Vibes at LeiOut – A D&D special"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Auburn vs. Michigan (Men’s Match Play)
    Video for full subscribers
  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 2, 2023]
    article with bonus content
  • BYU vs. Pittsburgh (Men’s Match Play)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Minnesota vs. Vermont (Men’s Match Play)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now