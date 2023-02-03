Roll for Vibes
February 3, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
P&S are back again with another D&D episode featuring Laine Cravotta, Alex “Big Cat” Greene, Sir Sheldon Sponge VI, and Matt Norden! This time we take on LeiOut the rainy California weather.
Laying it Out: Chilly Vibes at LeiOut – A D&D special
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, P&S bring back the casual vibes and talk about their personal experiences at their respective tournaments. What were their favorite moments and will they be back next year?
