Laying it Out: Chilly Vibes at LeiOut – A D&D special

Roll for Vibes

P&S are back again with another D&D episode featuring Laine Cravotta, Alex “Big Cat” Greene, Sir Sheldon Sponge VI, and Matt Norden! This time we take on LeiOut the rainy California weather.

In the P.S. Zone, P&S bring back the casual vibes and talk about their personal experiences at their respective tournaments. What were their favorite moments and will they be back next year?