Things I liked and didn't like on day one at Warm Up.
February 4, 2023 by Edward Stephens in News, Recap with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
The sun has set on the first day of Warm Up, and there was plenty afoot on the campus of USF that can have implications for the rest of the season. But before we hop to the bigger picture takeaways, let’s take a look at the implication the day’s results had on the in-tournament standings:
With the numbers out of the way, let’s jump into some shoutouts and lowlights from Friday, in the form of any judgy critic’s favorite charcuterie board of takes, Rants and Raves.
Rave: BYU Bounce
Whatever their final record on the weekend ends up being, at this point there can be no doubt about Brigham Young. The 2023 BYU CHI are not a step down from the 2022 edition; if anything, they’ve taken a step up. Santa Barbara Invite was no mirage, this team plays with clear purpose and technique. Friday’s four wins in four consecutive rounds (itself a feat only BYU have the temerity even to attempt) showed the kinds of polish often missing from last year’s bruisers.
Florida Warm Up 2023: Friday Rants & Raves is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!