Florida Warm Up 2023: Friday Rants & Raves

Things I liked and didn't like on day one at Warm Up.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The sun has set on the first day of Warm Up, and there was plenty afoot on the campus of USF that can have implications for the rest of the season. But before we hop to the bigger picture takeaways, let’s take a look at the implication the day’s results had on the in-tournament standings:

With the numbers out of the way, let’s jump into some shoutouts and lowlights from Friday, in the form of any judgy critic’s favorite charcuterie board of takes, Rants and Raves.

Rave: BYU Bounce

Whatever their final record on the weekend ends up being, at this point there can be no doubt about Brigham Young. The 2023 BYU CHI are not a step down from the 2022 edition; if anything, they’ve taken a step up. Santa Barbara Invite was no mirage, this team plays with clear purpose and technique. Friday’s four wins in four consecutive rounds (itself a feat only BYU have the temerity even to attempt) showed the kinds of polish often missing from last year’s bruisers.