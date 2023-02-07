Ultiworld’s 2022 Throw Of The Year: Jimmy Mickle

The best recorded throw of 2022.

Ultiworld’s 2022 Throw of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2022.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the hucks, breaks, bombs, dimes, and everything else. This was a big year for ultimate with more than enough options to fill up this bracket, so even some worthy candidates were left behind.

We have a new system to select the victor for 2022: a voting triumvirate of the community at large, our staff, and our subscribers. We invited you, the Ultiworld readers, to vote for your favorite of the finalists selected. It’ll be best of three in those categories to decide the winner.

With the votes all tallied, the winner is:

2022 Throw of the Year: Jimmy Mickle (Backhand) – New York PoNY (USAU Club)

Jimmy Mickle

One of the most accomplished throwers in ultimate history, just add this to the many accolades that will easily unlock the door to the Hall of Fame for Jimmy Mickle one day. Who else could throw two of the best throws of the entire year, with their team’s season on the line, just a few points apart? He capped off a gold medal year with a less shiny element, but he did so in style.

But it was almost not to be. Lauren Kimura’s flick huck was extremely close to taking this, marking this as about 1A and 1B. Kimura won the staff vote by a single vote. Mickle won the community poll 51% to 49% and the subscriber vote by just two votes, out of 42. In fact, Mickle didn’t sweep the votes in a single round; Kimura only did once. So this exciting photo finish was appropriate.

Past Winners

2021: Nicky Farren

2019: Jon Francombe