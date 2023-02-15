WUL Announces StudySoup Sponsorship

The Western Ultimate League announced its second non-ultimate sponsor, StudySoup, ahead of the 2023 season

The Western Ultimate League announced on Monday the addition of a new league sponsor StudySoup ahead of the 2023 season. StudySoup becomes the WUL’s second non-endemic sponsorship, after the league previously partnered with Suja Juice.

The two organizations connected via StudySoup co-founder Jeff Silverman, a long-time ultimate player who has played with both the SoCal Condors and the AUDL’s San Diego Growlers. Silverman also helped organize the original West Coast Women’s Ultimate showcase series, a predecessor to the WUL.

“StudySoup is excited to help the WUL continue its mission of inspiring and motivating female athletes who want to play ultimate frisbee at an elite level,” said Silverman as part of the WUL’s announcement.

While the league did not share the specifics of the agreement with Ultiworld, they did offer that there will be collaborative career/professional panels hosted by StudySoup and featuring WUL players happening in the next month.

“Many of the same challenges faced by women in sports exist in other industries and the professional world as well,” shared WUL Executive Director Felicia Yang. “I know this first-hand as an engineer, and this partnership represents breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women even beyond sports.”