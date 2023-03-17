High School Power Rankings: Preseason Edition [3/17/23]

March 17, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in Rankings with 0 comments
Welcome to the first edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.
Because many youth teams have not played yet this season, these rankings should be considered preliminary and will change during the course of the spring. The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 15th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).
If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.
Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!
Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!
High School Boys Power Rankings:
Notes
- Once again, the top Washington state team — the dominant Eastside Prep — takes the #1 spot in the preseason rankings. Facing tough competition in the competitive fall season, Eastside never blinked and rolled to a state championship.
- Jordan again debuts at #2 in the rankings. The North Carolina champions made a disappointing quarterfinals exit in last year’s HSNI, but the team brings back its biggest contributors, including perhaps the top high school prospect, Tobias Brooks.
- Overall, teams from the Western US have been upgraded across the board after showing out at HSNI last year. California and Oregon teams, in particular, have been boosted relative to other parts of the country.
- There are four brand new teams in the top 25 that have never been previously ranked: #15 Alameda, #17 Portland Waldorf, #20 West Jessamine, and #22 Jackson-Reed. Alameda is getting some early buzz as a top California contender, and the program has a strong legacy. Portland Waldorf was one of the big surprises of last year’s Oregon states, charging to the final and giving South Eugene a tough game. Can they run it back? West Jessamine has been dominating the Midwest in the late fall and early spring, their only loss a universe point one to a resurgent Paideia. Both teams could move up if Paideia makes a strong YULA Invite showing. And, finally, Jackson-Reed looks like the class of the DC/Virginia scene; we’ll know more soon.
- Many of last year’s top HSNI programs remain top contenders — from the champions Lone Peak (who lose some key talent like Max Dehlin but have the best depth in Utah) to the Minnesota standouts Edina and St. Louis Park to a bevy of strong Washington teams.
High School Girls Power Rankings:
Notes
- Once again, Washington remains the dominant hub of high school girls ultimate. 8 WA teams debut in this year’s top 25, including 4 in the top 10. Roosevelt and Lincoln sit atop the rankings ahead of 2022 HSNI champs and #3 ranked South Eugene, who graduated some of their biggest stars but remain a serious title threat.
- Is the tide turning in Utah? Green Canyon surpassed Lone Peak last season and now debuts inside the top 5 in the 2023 Power Rankings.
- Two brand new teams debut in the Power Rankings for the first time — #15 Strath Haven and #24 Columbia. Strath Haven has burst out of the gates this season, winning Coconut Classic in dominant fashion and not dropping a game yet. How high can they climb? Columbia has been a borderline bottom of the top 25 team for a while and have done just enough to grab a late spot in the preseason rankings.
- The top teams from various states/regions — #7 Edina in Minnesota, the senior-heavy #12 Four Rivers in Massachusetts, #17 Paideia in Georgia — will hope to rise up the ranks but may have limited opportunities to prove themselves because they are a clear step ahead of their local competitors.
- HSNI should be fantastic again this year: many of last year’s biggest standouts were sophomores or juniors — or even freshmen in the case of Roosevelt superstar and U24 (!) selection Chloe Hakimi.