Better Box Score Metrics: WUL’s New Stats Hub

Looking at how the WUL's new advanced stats compare with EDGE, and the stories they tell about the game.

The Western Ultimate League snapped me out of my pro-ultimate hibernation not just with their still-officially-winter schedule of early season games, but also by their new WUL Stats Hub. It’s impressive.

One of the best features is the data presentation on the Team and Player Pages. For example, compare Seattle’s “Player Role” chart on its 2022 Team Page with the same chart for other teams and you’ll clearly see how faithfully last year’s champions instituted their “we all play both lines” philosophy.1

The team stats are where it’s at for thinking about tactics and winning, including a metric I have hoped to see—Available Yards Gained %–but I’ll focus on a few approaches for player stats that quickly caught my eye.