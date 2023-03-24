Better Box Score Metrics: WUL’s New Stats Hub

Looking at how the WUL's new advanced stats compare with EDGE, and the stories they tell about the game.
March 24, 2023 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
The Western Ultimate League snapped me out of my pro-ultimate hibernation not just with their still-officially-winter schedule of early season games, but also by their new WUL Stats Hub. It’s impressive.
One of the best features is the data presentation on the Team and Player Pages. For example, compare Seattle’s “Player Role” chart on its 2022 Team Page with the same chart for other teams and you’ll clearly see how faithfully last year’s champions instituted their “we all play both lines” philosophy.1
The team stats are where it’s at for thinking about tactics and winning, including a metric I have hoped to see—Available Yards Gained %–but I’ll focus on a few approaches for player stats that quickly caught my eye.
The Player Role chart relies on two indicators—the Offense-Defense Scale (ODS) and the Handler-Cutter Scale (HCS). These are the same as BBSM’s D-Line Index and Handler Index, but I prefer the WUL’s names, particularly the use of the word “scale” instead of “index,” and also in indicating the direction of the scale within the name. From here on, I’ll be using the WUL’s terms. ↩
