College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 24, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

It all came down to Centex. Northeastern capped their undefeated season with a third tournament victory, sending them up three spots in the rankings. The Valkyries won it 15-7 over previously unranked Colorado State, who made quite the Cinderella run as the tournament 8 seed. The Hell’s Belles make their debut at #17 with wins over #14 Virginia, #20 California, and previously-ranked Michigan and Ohio State.

UT Dallas mark our other debutante this week. The overall 19 seed at Women’s Centex, they beat all opponents – often handily – on their way to the tier-two final where they gave D-III buzz saw Middlebury their second-closest game of the tournament.

Cal Pie Queens also receive a two-spot bump. While a 3-4 weekend doesn’t sound the most impressive, their only losses came to the tournament finalists and on universe point to #13 Virginia.

Speaking of Virginia, Hydra take a small slide in the rankings this week, dropping a spot after losing to previously-unranked Colorado State, albeit on universe point.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

Only small moves this week, with BYU and UNC swapping positions after BYU took a Centex lost to host Texas. That same Austin club gained one spot on Oregon after almost winning the whole tournament.

Tufts climbed two spots to #15 after beating Wisconsin by three and hanging tough with Texas and Carleton. There’s still meat on the bone, but they passed the eye test.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin dropped from the top 25 after a 2-5 Centex, with one of those wins coming by just a goal over Colorado State. Nobody is counting them out in the North Central yet, but this was a poor outing. South Carolina rejoined at #25.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Discussion

Middlebury’s run through Tier 2 of Centex has them both back at #1 and fans lamenting that they didn’t get to see the Pranksters take on Tier 1.

Michigan Tech debuted in at Meltdown, and won their matches outside of an 8-7 loss to Winona State. They slot in nicely right behind them at #11.

Some nice Saturday wins and close Sunday losses for Rice move them up to #14, followed closely by Trinity, who they beat by a goal at Antifreeze, at #15.

Idle Skidmore existed from the bottom spot to make room for Michigan Tech.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Discussion

Despite the drama at Centex, all of Oklahoma Christian, Colorado College, and Middlebury remain in top four and in that order. They are clearly high level teams and put together impressive results against D-I competition, which is just exciting for the division.

A 9-8 win over Williams, plus a victory over Boston College, launched Bates back into the rankings. They land at #14, just ahead of Williams.

Butler dropped off the bottom spot at #25.

