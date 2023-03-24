Universe Point: Oregon vs. UC Santa Cruz

Are the Slugs back in the nationals picture?

March 24, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The UC Santa Cruz Slugs are a storied team that won a college title back in 1990. But their surprise run at the Santa Barbara Invite signaled they are once again a player on the national stage. A tight matchup against impressive Oregon Ego in the quarterfinal round produced one of the best games of the tournament, a Universe Point affair!

Universe Point: Oregon vs. UC Santa Cruz | Men’s Quarterfinal

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Universe Point: Oregon vs. UC Santa Cruz"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • BYU vs. Washington (Women’s Match Play)
    Video for full subscribers
  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 24, 2023]
    article with bonus content
  • Better Box Score Metrics: WUL’s New Stats Hub
    Subscriber article
  • Victoria vs. BYU (Women’s Match Play)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now