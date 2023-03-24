Are the Slugs back in the nationals picture?
March 24, 2023 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments
The UC Santa Cruz Slugs are a storied team that won a college title back in 1990. But their surprise run at the Santa Barbara Invite signaled they are once again a player on the national stage. A tight matchup against impressive Oregon Ego in the quarterfinal round produced one of the best games of the tournament, a Universe Point affair!
Universe Point: Oregon vs. UC Santa Cruz | Men’s Quarterfinal
To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!