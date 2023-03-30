Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson

The college regular season is coming to a close!

March 30, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

It’s time to wrap up the 4’s indoor and college regular season! In the news, Theo breaks down how Northwest Challenge Women’s and Carousel City Classic went. He is then joined by Desmond Staples (Ottawa captain) and Tynan Peterson (McGill captain) as they discuss how the tournament went and future plans. Finally, it’s time to preview C4UC + C4JUC and the last regular season college tournament of the year in the men’s edition of the Northwest Challenge.

Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s commentator’s corner! Theo shares how scouting for commentary mimics what coaches do. Find out how he prepares for both tournament style and AUDL commentary through scouting.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentator’s Corner – Scouting
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: Early Season Stats
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Northwest Challenge Recap, Easterns Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now