March 30, 2023 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
It’s time to wrap up the 4’s indoor and college regular season! In the news, Theo breaks down how Northwest Challenge Women’s and Carousel City Classic went. He is then joined by Desmond Staples (Ottawa captain) and Tynan Peterson (McGill captain) as they discuss how the tournament went and future plans. Finally, it’s time to preview C4UC + C4JUC and the last regular season college tournament of the year in the men’s edition of the Northwest Challenge.
Huckin’ Eh: Northwest Challenge Women’s Recap & Men’s Preview, Desmond Staples & Tynan Peterson
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s commentator’s corner! Theo shares how scouting for commentary mimics what coaches do. Find out how he prepares for both tournament style and AUDL commentary through scouting.
