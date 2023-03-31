College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 31, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

Stanford’s upset over Vermont in the quarterfinals at Northwest Challenge had some big ramifications, including in our rankings. The victor moved up to #6, jumping three spots. The loser fell to #7, a five-spot drop and a disappointing close to the season.

Victoria, headed to their second tournament of the year, only wound up with one victory, so they dropped three to #17. Western Washington, who defeated Victoria by a goal, moved up three to #16.

NC State returned to the top 25 by beating South Carolina and winning Rodeo. Jaga Monsta spent one week in the rankings last time, so they are hoping for a longer stay, though they are inactive this weekend.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

No movement after limited competition last week, but Easterns will be sure to shake things up.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Discussion

Williams dropped to #8 after a 3-3 showing at Rodeo, where they found themselves on the rough end of some big margins against strong D-I competition.

After only one loss at Old Capitol Open, Winona State moved up to #7. Even that one loss was against Iowa and was a low scoring affair.

Mount Holyoke moved up four spots to #14 courtesy of a fourth place finish at New England Open, where they beat D-I Harvard and New England D-III foe Brandeis.

It was one of the final weekends of the season, but Catholic made their late debut, and did some with emphatic wins over Mary Washington, announcing themselves as the Atlantic Coast favorite. They entered at #15.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Discussion

It was only three games in yucky weather, but Bowdoin did go 3-0 and thumped Oberlin 11-7. They landed at #11, just behind Williams, who jumped five spots with a similar Layout Pigout story, only with Kenyon on the other end.

Meanwhile, both Oberlin and Kenyon took tumbles to #15 and #16, respectively.

Oh what could have been! Union was up 7-6 on Middlebury before Needle in a Ho Stack got shut down. The Tennessee club found a place at #18. Cedarville also looked comparable with Middlebury, so it made sense to mark them #19.

Ithaca fell five spots to #24 despite a solid showing at Garden State. Their resume doesn’t look quite as shiny with recent results, and that hit to their SOS is meaningful when there isn’t a ton of data to work with.

Carthage Blitz nearly lived up to their name against St. Olaf, which was enough to earn them notice and a position at #25.

