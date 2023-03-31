Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia

Pitt finds themselves in another crucial late game situation

Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur follows up their nighttime Universe Point game against BYU with an evening battle against Georgia Jojah in the quarterfinal at Florida Warm Up. Can Pitt’s defense apply the pressure needed to force a turnover and give them a shot at a win?

Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia | Men’s Match Play

