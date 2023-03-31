Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia

Pitt finds themselves in another crucial late game situation

March 31, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur follows up their nighttime Universe Point game against BYU with an evening battle against Georgia Jojah in the quarterfinal at Florida Warm Up. Can Pitt’s defense apply the pressure needed to force a turnover and give them a shot at a win?

Universe Point: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia | Men’s Match Play

  Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

