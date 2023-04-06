Huckin’ Eh: C4UC, CJ4UC & Northwest Challenge Recaps, Interviews with Yumm and UBC Mens

Guests galore and Danie returns!
April 6, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
What a busy weekend! Theo catches you up on all you need to know as he recaps C4UC + CJ4UC and multiple editions of Northwest Challenge. In the first main event, he is joined by Travis Puckrin of Yumm to discuss their C4UC win. Then Danie makes a return to the podcast to welcome in Nicholas Sanchez and Jonah Lee-Ash from the UBC men’s as they discuss their season and Northwest Challenge (spoiler alert: they won!)
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo and Danie come together for subs only and are joined by Nicholas Sanchez as he shares his experience going from PR to a captain of UBC.
