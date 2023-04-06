Huckin’ Eh: C4UC, CJ4UC & Northwest Challenge Recaps, Interviews with Yumm and UBC Mens

Guests galore and Danie returns!

April 6, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

What a busy weekend! Theo catches you up on all you need to know as he recaps C4UC + CJ4UC and multiple editions of Northwest Challenge. In the first main event, he is joined by Travis Puckrin of Yumm to discuss their C4UC win. Then Danie makes a return to the podcast to welcome in Nicholas Sanchez and Jonah Lee-Ash from the UBC men’s as they discuss their season and Northwest Challenge (spoiler alert: they won!)

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo and Danie come together for subs only and are joined by Nicholas Sanchez as he shares his experience going from PR to a captain of UBC.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

