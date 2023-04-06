Huckin’ Eh: C4UC, CJ4UC & Northwest Challenge Recaps, Interviews with Yumm and UBC Mens

Guests galore and Danie returns!

What a busy weekend! Theo catches you up on all you need to know as he recaps C4UC + CJ4UC and multiple editions of Northwest Challenge. In the first main event, he is joined by Travis Puckrin of Yumm to discuss their C4UC win. Then Danie makes a return to the podcast to welcome in Nicholas Sanchez and Jonah Lee-Ash from the UBC men’s as they discuss their season and Northwest Challenge (spoiler alert: they won!)

