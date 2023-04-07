Universe Point: William & Mary vs. Florida State

Will third time be the charm for FSU?

April 7, 2023

The Florida State women’s ultimate team had an eerily similar start at Queen City Tune Up as the Virginia men. Consecutive 9-8 losses to start the day presented a strong challenge to FSU’s mentality. Now, tied at 8s against William & Mary Cypress, FSU gets a chance to redeem their day and win on Universe Point!

Universe Point: William & Mary vs. Florida State | Men’s Pool Play

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

Comments on "Universe Point: William & Mary vs. Florida State"

