Universe Point: William & Mary vs. Florida State

Will third time be the charm for FSU?

The Florida State women’s ultimate team had an eerily similar start at Queen City Tune Up as the Virginia men. Consecutive 9-8 losses to start the day presented a strong challenge to FSU’s mentality. Now, tied at 8s against William & Mary Cypress, FSU gets a chance to redeem their day and win on Universe Point!

Universe Point: William & Mary vs. Florida State | Men’s Pool Play

