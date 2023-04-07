Will third time be the charm for FSU?
April 7, 2023 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments
The Florida State women’s ultimate team had an eerily similar start at Queen City Tune Up as the Virginia men. Consecutive 9-8 losses to start the day presented a strong challenge to FSU’s mentality. Now, tied at 8s against William & Mary Cypress, FSU gets a chance to redeem their day and win on Universe Point!
Universe Point: William & Mary vs. Florida State | Men’s Pool Play
