Universe Point: Oregon vs. Stanford

Two legendary programs clash once again

April 18, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

One of the more anticipated matchups in pool play at Presidents’ Day Invite, Stanford Superfly and Oregon Fugue offered a West Coast clash of styles and skill sets that produced entertaining results. Stanford nearly won SBI a few weeks prior, dropping a tight contest against Carleton in the final. Oregon made their season debut a mere 90 minutes earlier, knocking down UCLA 14-7. Check out this Universe Point between top 15 programs!

Universe Point: Oregon vs. Stanford| Women’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

