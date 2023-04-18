Universe Point: Oregon vs. Stanford

Two legendary programs clash once again

One of the more anticipated matchups in pool play at Presidents’ Day Invite, Stanford Superfly and Oregon Fugue offered a West Coast clash of styles and skill sets that produced entertaining results. Stanford nearly won SBI a few weeks prior, dropping a tight contest against Carleton in the final. Oregon made their season debut a mere 90 minutes earlier, knocking down UCLA 14-7. Check out this Universe Point between top 15 programs!

Universe Point: Oregon vs. Stanford| Women’s Pool Play

