Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview

Spicy Results at Regionals Week 1!

We’ve got a 5 out of 5 spiciness regionals to recap here at the Huckin’ Eh podcast. We’ve got all the juicy insider details of the rollercoaster tournaments that were the Northwest and Metro East regionals. You do not want to miss out on all the drama! Next, Theo and Danie do mini previews of the New England college region and the Canadian High School Ultimate Championships where teams from all over the country (minus BC) compete for high school ultimate supremacy!

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo and Danie discuss why watching juniors ultimate is important!