Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview

Spicy Results at Regionals Week 1!

May 4, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

We’ve got a 5 out of 5 spiciness regionals to recap here at the Huckin’ Eh podcast. We’ve got all the juicy insider details of the rollercoaster tournaments that were the Northwest and Metro East regionals. You do not want to miss out on all the drama! Next, Theo and Danie do mini previews of the New England college region and the Canadian High School Ultimate Championships where teams from all over the country (minus BC) compete for high school ultimate supremacy!

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo and Danie discuss why watching juniors ultimate is important!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Why watching Juniors Ultimate Matters
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Biggest Regionals Stories and Pro League Check-In
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: D-I Darkhorses Pt. 1
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now