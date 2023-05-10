Universe Point: UC Santa Barbara vs. Oregon

The 3rd place game delivers

The UC Santa Barbara Burning Skirts and Oregon Fugue both got knocked out in semis at Presidents’ Day Invite, but that didn’t stop them from putting on this barnburner of a 3rd place match. Tired legs at the end of the tournament may have made this not the cleanest of ultimate, but these two west coast powerhouses still entertained in this universe point.

Universe Point: UCSB vs. Oregon | Women’s 3rd Place Final

