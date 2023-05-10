Universe Point: UC Santa Barbara vs. Oregon

The 3rd place game delivers

May 10, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The UC Santa Barbara Burning Skirts and Oregon Fugue both got knocked out in semis at Presidents’ Day Invite, but that didn’t stop them from putting on this barnburner of a 3rd place match. Tired legs at the end of the tournament may have made this not the cleanest of ultimate, but these two west coast powerhouses still entertained in this universe point.

Universe Point: UCSB vs. Oregon | Women’s 3rd Place Final

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Universe Point: UC Santa Barbara vs. Oregon"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Oklahoma Christian vs. Colorado College (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Duke vs. NC State (Men’s 2nd Place Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Atlanta Impresses Again [AUDL Week 2, 2023]
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now