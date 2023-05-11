Sean Colfer is taking over EuroZone!
May 11, 2023 by Ravi Vasudevan and Liam Grant in Podcast with 0 comments
Ravi and Liam bring on Sean Colfer who will be taking over EuroZone this year. They recap the Spring Invites and Tom’s Tourney and preview the Frankfurt Invite and Vienna Spring Break.
This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate.
EuroZone: Spring Invite and Tom’s Tourney
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Follow Eurozone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Liam gets things going talking about pickups and what they really mean.
Bonus Content for EuroZone: Spring Invite and Tom’s Tourney is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!