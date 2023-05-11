EuroZone: Spring Invite and Tom’s Tourney

Sean Colfer is taking over EuroZone!

Ravi and Liam bring on Sean Colfer who will be taking over EuroZone this year. They recap the Spring Invites and Tom’s Tourney and preview the Frankfurt Invite and Vienna Spring Break.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate.

