EuroZone: Spring Invite and Tom’s Tourney

Sean Colfer is taking over EuroZone!

May 11, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Ravi and Liam bring on Sean Colfer who will be taking over EuroZone this year. They recap the Spring Invites and Tom’s Tourney and preview the Frankfurt Invite and Vienna Spring Break.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate.

  1. Ravi Vasudevan
    Ravi Vasudevan has served as Ultiworld's European editor and a host of the podcast EuroZone. Emails about EuroZone should go to eurozoneultimate@gmail.com. Ravi played for WPI in the US until 2008. He has been living and playing in Europe since 2009 and has competed at WUGC 2012, WUCC 2014 and WUCC 2018.

  2. Liam Grant
    Liam hails from the rugged west coast of Ireland. He found himself catapulted into the Irish ultimate community during his time in the National University of Ireland, Galway. He may lack in talent on the field, but he makes up for it with shenanigans and tomfoolery off the pitch. Liam is truly in his element on the beach; he eats sand for breakfast. Liam captained the Irish Mixed National team in 2016 and also competed for the Irish National Mixed Beach team in 2013, taking home a silver medal and a bundle of precious memories. He can be found at most major European tournaments flying the Irish flag at the bar.

