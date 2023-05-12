Universe Point: Colorado vs. Oregon

A spicy finish to the mens final

May 12, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

We’re in the final stretch of the college season as we lead into nationals – so we’re celebrating by giving you a Universe Point video every day!

The men’s final at Presidents’ Day Invite brought everything you could possibly want from a college game. Two historic programs, a mixture of elite veterans and talented fresh faces, chances for both sides to win, and a wild bail out jump ball huck to win the game.  Watch as Colorado Mamabird and Oregon Ego battle for the crown of the second leg of the Southwest Triple Crown Tour.

Universe Point: Colorado vs. Oregon | Men’s Final

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

