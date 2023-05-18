How to Watch the 2023 D-III College Championships

19 livestreams!
May 18, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in News, Video with 0 comments
We are two days away from the 2023 USA Ultimate Division III College Championships! 32 worthy teams arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.
We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend, but before the first pull goes up, let’s get to know the teams who will be competing in Ohio. Then follow along on the D-III College Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.
More D-III Coverage Than Ever
We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s D-III College Championships! After streaming 6 games at last year’s D-III Nationals, 19 games will be aired live this year!
Each round, we will have one featured livestream with a commentary team and another livestream presented without commentary. Ultiworld Full and Plus subscribers will get access to every game. On Saturday and Sunday, one showcase game will be aired for free on YouTube.
Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the D-III College Championships:
Game-by-Game Links
|May 208:30 AM
|Colorado College vs. Carleton Eclipse (Women’s Pool Play)
|May 208:30 AM
|Berry vs. Kenyon (Men’s Pool Play)
|May 2010:45 AM
|Haverford & Bryn Mawr vs. Catholic (Women’s Pool Play)
|May 2010:45 AM
|Navy vs. Williams (Men’s Pool Play)
|May 201:00 PM
|Occidental vs. Whitman (Women’s Pool Play)
|May 201:00 PM
|Richmond vs. Whitman (Men’s Pool Play)
|May 203:15 PM
|Lewis & Clark vs. Middlebury (Men’s Pool Play)
|May 203:15 PM
|Mount Holyoke vs. Portland (Women’s Pool Play)
|May 218:30 AM
|Prequarterfinal (TBD)
|May 218:30 AM
|Prequarterfinal (TBD)
|May 2110:45 AM
|Quarterfinal (TBD)
|May 2110:45 AM
|Quarterfinal (TBD)
|May 211:00 PM
|Quarterfinal (TBD)
|May 213:00 PM
|Women’s Semifinal (TBD)
|May 213:30 PM
|Women’s Semifinal (TBD)
|May 215:15 PM
|Men’s Semifinal (TBD)
|May 215:45 PM
|Men’s Semifinal (TBD)
|May 2210:30 AM
|Women’s Final (TBD)
|May 221:00 PM
|Men’s Final (TBD)