How to Watch the 2023 D-III College Championships

19 livestreams!

We are two days away from the 2023 USA Ultimate Division III College Championships! 32 worthy teams arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend, but before the first pull goes up, let’s get to know the teams who will be competing in Ohio. Then follow along on the D-III College Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More D-III Coverage Than Ever

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s D-III College Championships! After streaming 6 games at last year’s D-III Nationals, 19 games will be aired live this year!

Each round, we will have one featured livestream with a commentary team and another livestream presented without commentary. Ultiworld Full and Plus subscribers will get access to every game. On Saturday and Sunday, one showcase game will be aired for free on YouTube.

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the D-III College Championships:

Game-by-Game Links