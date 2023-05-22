Grading the D-III Finalists: Carleton vs. Middlebury Scorecard

Rating everything from offense to depth to sideline impact, and the margins are thin at the top

May 22, 2023 by and in Preview
Carleton Eclipse’s Zoe Marquis is embraced by their teammate during bracket play at the D-III College Championships. Photo: Rudy Desort – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

These are the two best teams in the division this year, so they undoubtedly have A+ skills across the board. Zack and Fiona need to break down the minutiae of their different games.

Star Power

  1. Zack Davis
    Zack Davis

    Former D-III player for Spring Hill College, poached on the breakside.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

