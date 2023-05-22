Grading the D-III Finalists: Carleton vs. Middlebury Scorecard

Rating everything from offense to depth to sideline impact, and the margins are thin at the top

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

These are the two best teams in the division this year, so they undoubtedly have A+ skills across the board. Zack and Fiona need to break down the minutiae of their different games.

Star Power