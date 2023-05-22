Master Kraftsman: Colorado College’s Defensive Wizard

Oliver Kraft put on a clinic in the D-III semifinals.

In Oliver Kraft’s Donovan nomination video, his teammates wrote: “Ollie broke his face the practice before Regionals in 2022. D3 Mens was saved from having to play against him. This year they are not so lucky.”

What first read like the kind of biased trash talk typically found in our All-Region forums turned out to be accurate. Oliver Kraft has been an absolute menace at Nationals, making life hell for opposing handlers and engineering breaks for the Colorado College Wasabi D-line after the turn.

Kraft put what makes him special on display in Wasabi’s semifinal against Richmond. Let’s breakdown the master Kraftsman at work.