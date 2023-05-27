The Nearly Departed: Six Teams With Their Seasons On The Line (Women’s)

What do the six 0-2 teams need to do to keep it alive?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

At the end of day one, six unfortunate teams find themselves winless and facing down the abyss of elimination after only two games. However, not all of their prospects are created equal, and while some may have a real chance to scramble back from the edge, others need just the gentlest of pushes to find themselves tumbling out of contention.

Here’s what each team needs to do on Saturday to rally back, listed in order of how likely they are to do so.