Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega-Preview

Get ready for CUC Seniors!

August 15, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

We’re diving headfirst into the Canadian Ultimate Championships senior division and giving you a full-blown preview like you’ve never seen before. Brace yourself as we break down the fierce competition in the Women’s, Mixed, and Open divisions – it’s going to be an absolute showdown! This is no ordinary preview. We’re taking you deep into the action, recapping past results and revealing the star players who will stop at nothing to claim victory. So, gear up and get ready to witness the ultimate clash of the titans. The tension is high, the stakes are higher, and the excitement is off the charts. Join us as we take you on a rollercoaster ride through the Canadian Ultimate Championships senior division – this is an episode you won’t want to miss!

  Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

