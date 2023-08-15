Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Mega-Preview

Get ready for CUC Seniors!

We’re diving headfirst into the Canadian Ultimate Championships senior division and giving you a full-blown preview like you’ve never seen before. Brace yourself as we break down the fierce competition in the Women’s, Mixed, and Open divisions – it’s going to be an absolute showdown! This is no ordinary preview. We’re taking you deep into the action, recapping past results and revealing the star players who will stop at nothing to claim victory. So, gear up and get ready to witness the ultimate clash of the titans. The tension is high, the stakes are higher, and the excitement is off the charts. Join us as we take you on a rollercoaster ride through the Canadian Ultimate Championships senior division – this is an episode you won’t want to miss!

