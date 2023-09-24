Club National Championships 2023 Qualifying Thread

48 teams are headed to San Diego!

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2023 USA Ultimate National Championships in San Diego, CA! This list will be frequently updated with new information. We’ll be updating our region-by-region breakdowns as results come in.

WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

Chicago Nemesis (GL1)

Boston Brute Squad (NE1)

New York BENT (NE2)

Toronto 6ixers (NE3)

Seattle Riot (NW)

Vancouver Traffic (NW)

Raleigh Phoenix (SE1)

San Francisco Fury (SW1)

San Diego Flipside (SW2)

MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Chicago Machine (GL1)

New York PoNY (NE1)

Boston Dig (NE2)

New York Blueprint (NE3)

Portland Rhino Slam! (NW)

Eugene Dark Star (NW)

Austin Doublewide (SC1)

Denver Johnny Bravo (SC2)

Raleigh Ring of Fire (SE1)

Atlanta Chain Lightning (SE2)

Raleigh-Durham United (SE3)

MIXED QUALIFIERS

Ann Arbor Hybrid (GL1)

Cleveland Crocs (GL2)

Boston Slow (NE1)

Boston Sprocket (NE2)

New York XIST (NE3)

Seattle BFG (NW)

Seattle Mixtape (NW)

Fort Collins shame. (SC1)

Nashville ‘Shine (SE1)

San Francisco Mischief (SW1)

GREAT LAKES

1. Chicago Nemesis def. Columbus Rival 15-8 in the final

1. Chicago Machine def. Grand Rapids Beacon 15-9 in the final

1. Ann Arbor Hybrid def. Cleveland Crocs 15-14 in final

2. Cleveland Crocs def. Chicago Parlay 15-3 in the game-to-go

MID-ATLANTIC

Regionals postponed due to weather. Scheduling TBA.

NORTH CENTRAL

Regionals scheduled for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

NORTHEAST

1. Boston Brute Squad def. Quebec Iris 15-11 in semis to qualify; def. New York BENT 14-11 in the final

2. New York BENT def. Toronto 6ixers 12-10 in semis

3. Toronto 6ixers def. Quebec Iris in the game-to-go

1. New York PoNY def. Ottawa Phoenix 15-12 in semis to qualify; def. Boston Dig 15-11 in the final

2. Boston Dig def. Toronto GOAT 15-11 in semis to qualify

3. New York Blueprint def. Amherst Sprout in the game-to-go

1. Boston Slow def. New York XIST 15-11 in semis to qualify; def. Boston Sprocket 12-11 in the final

2. Boston Sprocket def. Ithaca Townies 13-11 in semis

3. New York XIST def. Ithaca Townies 15-7 in the game-to-go

NORTHWEST

Seattle Riot def. Portland Schwa 15-12 in semis to qualify

Vancouver Traffic def. Utah Dark Star 15-8 in semis to qualify

1. Seattle Riot / Vancouver Traffic

2. Seattle Riot / Vancouver Traffic

3.

Portland Rhino Slam! def. Seattle Sockeye in semis to qualify

Eugene Dark Star def. Vancouver Furious George 15-13 in the semis to qualify

1. Portland Rhino Slam! / Eugene Dark Star

2. Portland Rhino Slam! / Eugene Dark Star

3.

Seattle BFG def. Montana MOONDOG 14-10 in semis to qualify

Seattle Mixtape def. Vancouver Red Flag 15-11 in semis to qualify

1. Seattle BFG / Seattle Mixtape

2. Seattle BFG / Seattle Mixtape

3.

SOUTH CENTRAL

1.

1. Austin Doublewide def. Denver Johnny Bravo 12-8 in the final

2. Denver Johnny Bravo def. Houston HIP 15-12 in the game-to-go

1. Fort Collins shame. def. Denver Lover Tractor 15-9 in the final

SOUTHEAST

1. Raleigh Phoenix def. Atlanta Ozone 15-9 in the final

1. Raleigh Ring of Fire def. Raleigh-Durham United 15-11 in the semis to qualify; def. Atlanta Chain Lightning 15-13 in the final

2. Atlanta Chain Lightning def. Kennesaw Delirium 15-12 in semis to qualify

3. Raleigh-Durham United def. Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2 15-9 in the game-to-go

1. Nashville ‘Shine def. Charlotte Storm 15-7 in the final

SOUTHWEST

1. San Francisco Fury def. San Francisco Nightlock 15-5 in semis to qualify; def. San Diego Flipside 15-13 in the final

2. San Diego Flipside def. Oakland LOL 15-7 in semis to qualify

3.

1.

1. San Francisco Mischief def. Arizona Lawless 15-8 in the final

2.