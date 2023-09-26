Universe Point: Wildfire vs. Nightlock

September 26, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

Check out this wild universe point of the Women’s 3rd Place Final at Southwest Club Regionals. Wildfire and Nightlock fight for the last bid to nationals out of the region. This is one of the more confusing universe points you will see in this series, with several turns, two contested stalls, two premature celebrations, and a soccer ball interruption.

Universe Point: Wildfire vs. Nightlock

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

