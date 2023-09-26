Universe Point: Wildfire vs. Nightlock

Club regionals was wild!

Check out this wild universe point of the Women’s 3rd Place Final at Southwest Club Regionals. Wildfire and Nightlock fight for the last bid to nationals out of the region. This is one of the more confusing universe points you will see in this series, with several turns, two contested stalls, two premature celebrations, and a soccer ball interruption.

