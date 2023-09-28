Deep Look: Blueprint, Dark Star, and Super Sunday News

Super Sunday lived up to its name!

September 28, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith welcome on New York Blueprint and Eugene Dark Star to talk about qualifying for their first Nationals. The hosts also talk about the biggest stories and national implications from this past weekend and preview North Central Regionals.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

