Deep Look: Blueprint, Dark Star, and Super Sunday News

Super Sunday lived up to its name!

Charlie and Keith welcome on New York Blueprint and Eugene Dark Star to talk about qualifying for their first Nationals. The hosts also talk about the biggest stories and national implications from this past weekend and preview North Central Regionals.

