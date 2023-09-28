Super Sunday lived up to its name!
September 28, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith welcome on New York Blueprint and Eugene Dark Star to talk about qualifying for their first Nationals. The hosts also talk about the biggest stories and national implications from this past weekend and preview North Central Regionals.
Deep Look: Blueprint, Dark Star, and Super Sunday News
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: Blueprint, Dark Star, and Super Sunday News is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!