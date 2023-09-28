EuroZone: Special focus on German and Irish ultimate!

It’s EUCF hype on EuroZone this week as Sean talks to two experts on countries that could have a big impact in Wroclaw. First it’s an Oktoberfest celebration as Kim Gietzen of the Stalling Podcast helps us get a grip on the German teams going to Euros, as well as about the German national team programme’s status. Then it’s Liam Grant talking about surprises at Irish nationals and whether the top two teams coming out of the country can compete at the top of their divisions. More to come, so stay tuned!

