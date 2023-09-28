EuroZone: Special focus on German and Irish ultimate!

A look at German and Irish ultimate!

September 28, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

It’s EUCF hype on EuroZone this week as Sean talks to two experts on countries that could have a big impact in Wroclaw. First it’s an Oktoberfest celebration as Kim Gietzen of the Stalling Podcast helps us get a grip on the German teams going to Euros, as well as about the German national team programme’s status. Then it’s Liam Grant talking about surprises at Irish nationals and whether the top two teams coming out of the country can compete at the top of their divisions. More to come, so stay tuned!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

