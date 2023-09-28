Huckin’ Eh: Club Regionals and College Recap, College Regionals Previews

Note: After this episode was recorded, St. FX has withdrawn from taking a CUC Division 1 bid and a second open bid has been given to CEUUC (Easterns).

Bids, Bids, Bids! Four Canadian teams have booked their tickets to San Diego! Find out who they are and how they got there in the club regionals recap. Bids also got handed out at Steeltown and CQUUC so get caught up on who is going to CUUC and who just missed out on a bid. Danie and Theo got you covered for all four college regional tournaments happening on the weekend as they preview each and every one!