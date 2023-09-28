Huckin’ Eh: Club Regionals and College Recap, College Regionals Previews

Canadian teams are earning bids!

September 28, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Note: After this episode was recorded, St. FX has withdrawn from taking a CUC Division 1 bid and a second open bid has been given to CEUUC (Easterns).

Bids, Bids, Bids! Four Canadian teams have booked their tickets to San Diego! Find out who they are and how they got there in the club regionals recap. Bids also got handed out at Steeltown and CQUUC so get caught up on who is going to CUUC and who just missed out on a bid. Danie and Theo got you covered for all four college regional tournaments happening on the weekend as they preview each and every one!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin' Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin' Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes behind the scenes on how field pass works and the differences of doing it in person or remotely.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

