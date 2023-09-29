Watch North Central and Mid-Atlantic Regionals Live on Ultiworld

Watch the games-to-go on Sunday!

September 29, 2023 by in Coverage with 0 comments
Truck Stop’s Moussa Dia. Photo: Sam Hotaling — UltiPhotos.com

Club Regionals brings some of the year’s most exciting ultimate and important moments, but they are scattered across the country. This Sunday, you’ll be able to catch the bid-earning action from North Central and Mid-Atlantic Regionals!

Unlike last weekend, there will not be a Field Pass stream with commentary this weekend: instead, we’re opening up our bonus streams from each region to all Standard and All-Access subscribers. You can watch live or catch up with games you miss later. Get or upgrade your subscription today!

Our staff has been working for weeks to make this happen, but it is worth noting that this ambitious plan is highly experimental and this level of nationwide livestreaming is unprecedented. Because we have staff across the country making use of new technology, workflows, and cloud-based infrastructure, we ask for patience and understanding as we further develop this novel level of coverage. We couldn’t attempt this without the support of all of our subscribers, so thank you for helping to make this happen as well!

The Mid-Atlantic stream will go live at 9 AM ET on Sunday, with three rounds of action taking place until around 3 PM. The North Central stream will go live at 10 AM ET, with games running until around 4 PM.

All Standard and All-Access Subscribers will be able to chat about the action live in the Ultiworld Discord, so be sure to get in on the watch party fun!

