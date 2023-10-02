Laying it Out: Regionals Preview & Review

The ghosts of Regionals past, present, and future.

October 2, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Scotti and Pockets are back after a long (accidental) break to talk about their ultimate experiences in the last two months, and recap exciting regionals finishes. They also talk about the upcoming Mid-Atlantic regionals which was postponed by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

In the P.S. Zone, Inspired by the emerging relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, S&P brainstorm other celebrities that could help get Ultimate Frisbee trending through a spicy relationship.

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at [email protected].

