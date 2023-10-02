Laying it Out: Regionals Preview & Review

The ghosts of Regionals past, present, and future.

Scotti and Pockets are back after a long (accidental) break to talk about their ultimate experiences in the last two months, and recap exciting regionals finishes. They also talk about the upcoming Mid-Atlantic regionals which was postponed by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

In the P.S. Zone, Inspired by the emerging relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, S&P brainstorm other celebrities that could help get Ultimate Frisbee trending through a spicy relationship.