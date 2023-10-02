The ghosts of Regionals past, present, and future.
October 2, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Scotti and Pockets are back after a long (accidental) break to talk about their ultimate experiences in the last two months, and recap exciting regionals finishes. They also talk about the upcoming Mid-Atlantic regionals which was postponed by Tropical Storm Ophelia.
Laying it Out: Regionals Preview & Review
You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, Inspired by the emerging relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, S&P brainstorm other celebrities that could help get Ultimate Frisbee trending through a spicy relationship.
