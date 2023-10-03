Deep Look: USA Ultimate Club National Championships Pools Drawing

Find out the 2023 Club Nationals Pools!

October 3, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor went live to bring you the USA Ultimate Club National Championships Pools Drawing!

Deep Look: USA Ultimate Club National Championships Pools Drawing

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith go through every Nationals qualifier and render a verdict on if their stock is up or down after regionals.

