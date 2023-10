USAU Announces WJUC 2023 Tryout Invitees

Top young talent, vying for spots in mixed, open, and women's divisions.

On Monday, USA Ultimate announced the 200 players invited to tryout for the Under-20 USA National Teams that will compete at the 2024 World Juniors Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England in late July of 2024. 100 female-matching and 100 male-matching players have received invites.

For the first time, the United States will field a mixed division team in addition to open and women’s division squads. As has been the case in the past, the rosters will be selected after a split tryout process between eastern and western tryouts this November.

The mixed team will be managed by head coach Martin Aguilera. Both women’s division coach DeAnna Ball and open division coach Reid Koss return.

Here are the 200 players invited to try out for the team.

FMP TRYOUTS

Name Hometown Pilar Abele Montpelier, VT Stella Anhder North Logan, UT Emma Awtrey Cincinnati, OH Hadley Ayers Bentonville, AR Milo Brown Seattle, WA Helen Burruss Deadwood, OR Opal Burruss Deadwood, OR Nola Busansky Northampton, MA Caitlin Buzzard Carrboro Kate Campbell Seattle, WA Anna Carlson Louisville, CO Rachel Chang Palo Alto, CA Irene Chen Maplewood, NJ Alessandra Christakos Northampton, MA Anneliese Collin Portland, ME Isla Cusick Pelham, MA Ellen Cymrot Fredericksburg, VA Zora DeSilva Falmouth, ME Caroleen DeWolf Durham, NC Sofia Dillon Rosemont, PA Gabriella Everett Arlington, VA Sumi Farrell Durham, NC Mia Fischer White Bear Lake, MN Anja Floisand Seattle, WA Abigail Freund Arlington, VA Ashima Gandhi Atlanta, GA Katherine Gearing Medford, MA ZsaZsa Gelfand Clinton, WA Audrey Goeddeke Minneapolis, MN Chloe Hakimi Seattle, WA Vivian Hakimi Seattle, WA Scout Harper Burlington, VT Eva Hayes Murphy, TX Melba Henley Seattle, WA Elise Hetland Durham, NC Mara Hindery-Glasinovic Eugene, OR Breesen Hoehne Hyde Park, UT Diana Huang Bryn Mawr, PA Joyce Hui Seattle, WA Rachel Joy-Rocha Austin, TX Haviva Kalenkowitz Portland, OR Madeline Kallin Dresden, ME Eleni Kauffman Eugene, OR Ella Khoury Eugene, OR Phoebe Koehler Chicago, L Emily Kretschmer Silver Spring, MD Lilith LeDonne Western Springs, IL Joyce Liang Canton, MI Rona Liu-Zhong Wayne, PA Rowan Lymp Seattle, WA Sydney Mager Amherst, MA Sabrina Mannion South Orange, NJ Grace Maroon Philadelphia, PA Cora McCabe Arlington, VA Dora McCotter-Hulett Seattle, WA Kyliah Mcroy Seattle, WA Lucy Mertz Seattle, WA Rina Meschke Yardley, PA Ella Monaghan Burlington, VT Willa Morales South Portland, ME Elizabeth Nelson Eugene, OR Margo Nissen Washington, DC Scout Noble Seattle, WA Abigail O’Callaghan Madison, WI Cecilia Pardo Atlanta, GA Simone Pierotti Minneapolis, MN Olive Polson-Filas Northampton, MA Ann Pozzy Portland, ME Matilda Pro Wynnewood, PA Petra Radmanovic Seattle, WA Mariabelen Restrepo Boston, MA Alice Rieger Swarthmore, PA Nika Rockafeller Metuchen, NJ Meirav Roisman Oakland, CA Sanam Rozycki-Shah Berkeley, CA Isabella Russell Apex, NC Mrida Sadhu Oakland, CA Katherine Sanders Decatur, GA Grace Schifilliti Needham, MA Mira Schneeweis-LaRene Seattle, WA Madelyn Seedall Hyde Park, UT Julia Segre Berkeley, CA Audrey Selfridge Salt Lake City, UT Amaya Shean-Jones Portland, OR Carys Shepard Washington, DC Nora Snyder Seattle, WA Katherine Stack Swarthmore, PA Maude Stevens New York, NY Zola Stevens New York, NY Emma Talton Cary, NC Ashley Talwar Westfield, NJ Madoka Uo Seattle, WA Grace Vaughn Newton, MA Maxine Volkman Madison, WI Evelyn Wagner Minneapolis, MN Poppy Wagner Philadelphia, PA Shifra Wagner Richmond, CA Ella Widmyer Seattle, WA Layla Wissink Falmouth, ME Violet Yap Alameda, CA

MMP TRYOUTS