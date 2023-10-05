Huck and Hope: Episode 6 – Chasing the Dragon

Check out episode 6 of Huck and Hope!

October 5, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The first two episodes of Huck and Hope are out now, free on Youtube! The remainder of the show will be released weekly and you can access with any Ultiworld subscription in the Huck and Hope subscriber-only feed.

On the finale of Huck and Hope, Pat and Brian look at the end of an era – for the Rochester Dragons, for ultimate, and for the internet culture and economy of the early 2010s. As financial realities and larger cultural forces push out all the good blogs and bad frisbee teams, boomtown optimism turns into something more cynical, and perhaps more sustainable. What lessons can we take from the existence of the Dragons? From participating in ultimate frisbee itself? Was it all worth it? They guys talk to several players, media figures, including the former owner of the Dragons Lee Semrau, to find out.

We will be doing a mailbag episode! If you have questions or comments about the show, please email us at [email protected], or leave a mailbag question in the Ultiworld Discord.

  1. Brian Kibler
    Brian Kibler

    Brian Kibler is a podcast host for Ultiworld. He has been playing ultimate for over a decade, most recently with New York XIST. He is also a physical therapist in New York City.

  2. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

