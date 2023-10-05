Huck and Hope: Episode 6 – Chasing the Dragon

On the finale of Huck and Hope, Pat and Brian look at the end of an era – for the Rochester Dragons, for ultimate, and for the internet culture and economy of the early 2010s. As financial realities and larger cultural forces push out all the good blogs and bad frisbee teams, boomtown optimism turns into something more cynical, and perhaps more sustainable. What lessons can we take from the existence of the Dragons? From participating in ultimate frisbee itself? Was it all worth it? They guys talk to several players, media figures, including the former owner of the Dragons Lee Semrau, to find out.

We will be doing a mailbag episode! If you have questions or comments about the show, please email us at [email protected], or leave a mailbag question in the Ultiworld Discord.