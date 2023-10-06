Sin The Fields: Pat Made Nationals

We had to come back for this one.

October 6, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Pat made club nationals! Relive all the glory as well as some other tales from club regionals around the country.

Sin The Fields: Pat Made Nationals

Check out Pat’s other podcast, Huck and Hope! All episodes out now for subscribers. 

You can follow Ultiworld and Sin The Fields on Spreaker. The podcast is also available on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

You can contact Pat and Tad on Twitter at @SinTheFields, by email at [email protected], or on the hotline: (302) 448-ULTI (8584)

  1. Tad Wissel
    Avatar

    Tad Wissel is an Ultiworld reporter.

  2. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

