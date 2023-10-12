2023 WFDF World Beach Championships: How to Watch

Up to 50 games will be streamed live from California!

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships (and International Beach Ultimate Mixed Club Challenge)!

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action from Huntington Beach, California, from November 1st to 5th. Follow along on the Beach Worlds Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

This is the first WBUC held since 2017 in Royan, France. “Following the COVID break, WFDF is happy to be hosting our World Beach Championships for the first time in 6 years,” said WFDF Vice President Brian Gisel. “In particular, WFDF is excited to have a team from Ukraine attending the event, truly an amazing accomplishment.”

More Beach World Championships Coverage Than Ever

In partnership with WFDF, we are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s Beach Worlds! Up to 50 games will be broadcasted from two showcase pitches on the sand. Every final from the tournament’s six divisions will be streamed live.

The Beach Worlds commentary team is comprised of Katie Killebrew, Evan Lepler, Chris Mazur, Darryl Stanley, Robyn Fennig, Troë Weston, Danie Proby, and surprise guests to guarantee expert play-by-play and analysis.

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the Beach Worlds livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard/Full Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to streams from the primary showcase pitch [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] All-Access/Plus Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to streams from the primary showcase pitch and bonus pitch [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] World Beach Ultimate Championships Event Pack ($14.99, one time charge): Access to all livestreams (showcase + bonus)

Please note that the primary showcase pitch features multiple cameras and commentary; the bonus pitch features a single camera stream with natural sound only.

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack and Finals Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the WBUC games in their Pack.

Current Standard/Full subscribers can upgrade their plan to All-Access/Plus and only pay the difference in the monthly/annual price.

Select Country Discounts

Event Pack access in select countries — Colombia, India, and the Philippines — will be discounted to $4.99. Users from those countries will need to have a payment method with an address from that country saved in their Ultiworld account to automatically receive the discounted price.

This is a pilot program with room to expand to include more countries in the future.

If you need additional assistance activating this discount, check out this help article.

Are There Any Free Streams from Beach Worlds?

Yes, there will be daily free games from Wednesday to Saturday at Beach Worlds! A full list of free games will be released upon the full tournament and broadcasting schedule announcement, coming soon.

When is the Streaming Schedule Coming Out?

We expect to release the full streaming schedule next week.