National Championships 2023: You Don’t Know Ball If… (Men’s Division)

If you couldn't have guessed these facts about the 2023 Men's Nationals field, then you don't know ball

October 20, 2023 by and in Recap with 0 comments
Raleigh Ring of Fire’s Walker Matthews gets hype during the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Jeff Bell – UltiPhotos.com

You may look around at the scores of the day and think – damn, that is shocking. And yeah, surface-level, you’re right. Only one of the pools in the division went to seed – Pool B, thank you PoNY – and none of the others even featured a top seed getting a bye. Here’s the thing, though: none of it is all that surprising. There’s something else going on if your jaw was on the floor. And that something else is that you just don’t know ball.

So we’re going to set you straight regarding today’s “surprises” – in quotes because they don’t deserve the name. It’s all been part of the picture all along, in plain sight.

You don’t know ball if…

…You’re surprised Bravo won Pool A

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Jake Thorne
    Jake Thorne

    Jake Thorne is a staff writer for Ultiworld with a focus on the college division. He is a graduate of Cal Poly SLO, where he played for four years. He now lives and works full-time as a solar consultant in Oakland.

