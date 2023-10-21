Who's weekend was reminiscent of ET, and who's was more like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre?
October 21, 2023 by Jake Thorne in Recap with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
Sometimes a single piece of media can sum up an entire weekend. Whether an earworm of a song, an especially unforgettable episode, or a movie that brought you to tears, we regularly mark our most memorable moments with media. Here, then, are the movies that defined the weekends of teams that made the bracket.
Club National Championships 2023: If Bracket Teams Were Movies (Men’s Division) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!