Club National Championships 2023: If Bracket Teams Were Movies (Men’s Division)

Who's weekend was reminiscent of ET, and who's was more like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Sometimes a single piece of media can sum up an entire weekend. Whether an earworm of a song, an especially unforgettable episode, or a movie that brought you to tears, we regularly mark our most memorable moments with media. Here, then, are the movies that defined the weekends of teams that made the bracket.