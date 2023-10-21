National Championships 2023: What Went Right and Wrong in the Mixed Division

Diagnosing day two in the mixed division.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The mixed division is no stranger to seeing double digit seeds make the semifinals or a preseason favorite get eliminated on an unstreamed field. Rather than throw in a 🤷‍♂️ and chalk up unexpected results to chaos, let’s take a look at what went right for the teams left standing and what went wrong for the teams who have been eliminated.

What Went Right

Hybrid’s Multidimensional Offense

Ann Arbor Hybrid certainly digs the long ball more than most teams, but against Slow they were forced to play a more patient game. Laura Gerencser and Theo Shapinsky stayed active around the disc and waited until the right windows opened up to move the disc downfield. Don’t be mistaken, Hybrid still prefers to huck it. Mark Whitton can get his hucks off against any kind of mark and James Hill is a genuine terror downfield. But there’s more to the Hybrid offense than just looking long as soon as possible. With Kat McGuire becoming a legitimate two-way threat, there is no easy way to stop Hybrid.