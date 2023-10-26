Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip

The Ultimate Graphic Novel.

October 26, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Megan ‘Bacon’ Prazenica and Meghan ‘Rho’ Kemp-Gee of Contested Strip are releasing a book ‘One More Year: The Ultimate Graphic Novel’. Scotti and Pockets sit down with them to get to know the creators, talk about their inspirations, and celebrate the success of the kickstarter.

Make sure to check out the One More Year Kickstarter!

Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Pockets talk about their plans for Halloween costumes this year, and other frisbee-themed costume ideas.

Bonus Content for Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Avatar

    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Rowan McDonnell on the Hot Seat
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Rowan McDonnell and Headlines from Club Nationals
    podcast with bonus segment
  • P.S. Zone: Spooky Scary Subs-Only
    Subscriber podcast
  • Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now