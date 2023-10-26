The Ultimate Graphic Novel.
October 26, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Megan ‘Bacon’ Prazenica and Meghan ‘Rho’ Kemp-Gee of Contested Strip are releasing a book ‘One More Year: The Ultimate Graphic Novel’. Scotti and Pockets sit down with them to get to know the creators, talk about their inspirations, and celebrate the success of the kickstarter.
Make sure to check out the One More Year Kickstarter!
Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Pockets talk about their plans for Halloween costumes this year, and other frisbee-themed costume ideas.
Bonus Content for Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!