Laying it Out: One More Year – An Interview with Contested Strip

Megan ‘Bacon’ Prazenica and Meghan ‘Rho’ Kemp-Gee of Contested Strip are releasing a book ‘One More Year: The Ultimate Graphic Novel’. Scotti and Pockets sit down with them to get to know the creators, talk about their inspirations, and celebrate the success of the kickstarter.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Pockets talk about their plans for Halloween costumes this year, and other frisbee-themed costume ideas.