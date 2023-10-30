2023 WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

50 games will be streamed!

We are just days away from the WFDF 2023 World Beach Championships! 45 teams across five divisions will compete for gold in Huntington Beach, California, just south of Los Angeles in the first Beach Worlds since 2017.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this week from the West Coast. Follow along on the World Beach Ultimate Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

More Beach Worlds Coverage Than Ever

In partnership with WFDF, we are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s Beach Worlds! 50 games will be broadcasted from two showcase pitches on the sand. Every final from the tournament’s five divisions will be streamed live.

The Beach Worlds commentary team is comprised of Katie Killebrew, Evan Lepler, Chris Mazur, Darryl Stanley, Robyn Fennig, Troë Weston, Danie Proby, and surprise guests to guarantee expert play-by-play and analysis.

Full Streaming Schedule

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the Beach Worlds livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard/Full Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to streams from the primary showcase pitch [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] All-Access/Plus Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to streams from the primary showcase pitch and bonus pitch [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] World Beach Ultimate Championships Event Pack ($14.99, one time charge): Access to all livestreams (showcase + bonus)

Please note that the primary showcase pitch features multiple cameras and commentary; the bonus pitch features a single camera stream with natural sound only.

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack and Finals Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the WBUC games in their Pack.

Current Standard/Full subscribers can upgrade their plan to All-Access/Plus and only pay the difference in the monthly/annual price.

Select Country Discounts

Event Pack access in select countries — Colombia, India, and the Philippines — will be discounted to $4.99. Users from those countries will need to have a payment method with an address from that country saved in their Ultiworld account to automatically receive the discounted price.

This is a pilot program with room to expand to include more countries in the future.

If you need additional assistance activating this discount, check out this help article.

Are There Any Free Streams from Beach Worlds?

Yes, there will be daily free games from Wednesday to Saturday at Beach Worlds!

Wed., 11 AM PT: USA v. Spain [Women’s]

Thurs., 10 AM PT: Germany v. France [Mixed]

Thurs., 3 PM PT: Singapore v. Germany [Open]

Fri., 11 AM PT: Great Britain v. Canada [Women]

Fri., 3 PM PT: Mixed Quarterfinal

Sat., 11 AM PT: Open Semifinal

