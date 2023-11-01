Blue Ridge Finale 2023: Tournament Preview and Streaming Schedule (Women’s)

The competitive college fall is here!

The Without Limits staple fall event for top east coast women’s teams is back in 2023 and will play host to a trio of top 25 teams from last season and a number of other programs looking to take steps forward in 2024. Though the games don’t yet count towards the rankings, the chance to get reps against quality opponents sets the stage for key early spring tournaments like the Queen City Tune Up. Tune in this weekend to get acquainted with some top teams heading into the 2024 season!

Tournament Profile

Date : November 4-5

: November 4-5 Location : Martinsville, VA

: Martinsville, VA Weather : Low 70s and sunny; a beautiful weekend for ultimate

: Low 70s and sunny; a beautiful weekend for ultimate 2023 Ranked Teams : #1 UNC, #13 Virginia, #24 Pittsburgh

: Schedule and Results

Streaming Schedule

All times Eastern. Schedule subject to change. These games feature natural sound only, no commentary. Available for Standard & All-Access subscribers and those with 2024 College Team Packs.1

All games can be found on our Blue Ridge Finale event page and will be available both live and immediately following the games on-demand.

Saturday, November 4

10:30 AM: NC State v. Penn State

12:30 PM: Ohio State v. NC State

2:15 PM: UNC v. William & Mary

4:00 PM: Michigan v. Appalachian State

Sunday, November 5

9:00 AM: Quarterfinal

11:00 AM: Semifinal

1:00 PM: Final

Top Storylines

First Look at #1

UNC Pleaides is fresh off of winning a third straight national championship, and we’ll get our first look at the defending champs at the Blue Ridge Finale.

With so many key returners — including 2022 Callahan winner Dawn Culton, 2023 Breakout POTY Erica Birdsong, and Theresa Yu — UNC remains the favorite again heading into the spring. Because a win at a tournament like Blue Ridge Finale should be expected, it will be more about evaluating UNC’s rookies — and how their offense runs without Alex Barnett and Ella Juengst, two critical pieces from last spring.

Will UNC still look like the juggernaut they’ve been since 2020? We’ll find out this weekend.

Star Rookie Watch

As always, we’ve got some big incoming freshmen to keep an eye on this season. UNC welcomes Bella Russell, a U20 gold medalist and homegrown star. William and Mary adds Abby Freund, who’s been a star both at YCC and the High School National Invite in recent years. Expect both to be instant difference makers — and who knows what other rookies will emerge?

Who’s #2 Behind UNC?

Is Virginia’s rise back to national prominence going to find a continuation in 2024? Is Pittsburgh going to reload for a better run next season? Can Michigan regain the throne in the Great Lakes? There are plenty of teams here who could make an early statement with a run to the final to (presumably) face UNC.