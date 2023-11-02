Deep Look: USAU Strategic Plan with Ben van Heuvelen, WBUC

Taking a look at USAU's new strategic plan.

Charlie and Keith talk about the WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships before being joined by Ben van Heuvelen to discuss USAU’s new Strategic Plan. They also touch on the Oregon Onyx’s WUL exit.

Deep Look: USAU Strategic Plan with Ben van Heuvelen, WBUC

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Rowan takes to the hot seat to field all manner of questions from the guys. Charlie and Keith discuss the key takeaways from the drama around rules and outcomes at Nationals, and get a little ranty!