Taking a look at USAU's new strategic plan.
November 2, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith talk about the WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships before being joined by Ben van Heuvelen to discuss USAU’s new Strategic Plan. They also touch on the Oregon Onyx’s WUL exit.
Deep Look: USAU Strategic Plan with Ben van Heuvelen, WBUC
