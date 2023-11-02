Deep Look: USAU Strategic Plan with Ben van Heuvelen, WBUC

Taking a look at USAU's new strategic plan.

November 2, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith talk about the WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships before being joined by Ben van Heuvelen to discuss USAU’s new Strategic Plan. They also touch on the Oregon Onyx’s WUL exit.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

