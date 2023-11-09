Ultiworld Club Awards 2023: Offensive Player of the Year (Mixed Div.)

Nobody was better at helping get their team to the end zone.

Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.

Our awards continue with the Offensive Player of the Year, recognizing the individual, and two runners-up, who we felt had the most impactful and productive seasons helping their teams score. They set up goals, finished off points, and produced yardage at consistently high levels against the top defenders.

2023 Mixed Division Offensive Player of the Year

Travis Dunn (Arizona Lawless)

Double-doubles1 are rare enough at Nationals. Just twelve players in the mixed division managed the feat, less than one per team. Dunn not only notched a double-double, but led the entire division in both goals (17) and assists (26). By the end of Lawless’s run at Nationals, teams had given up of trying to slow down Dunn and focused on taking the disc away from other players on his line.

Known earlier in his career as an explosive, deep-threat cutter, Dunn’s throwing arsenal has grown in recent years. First in the AUDL and then in the men’s division with SoCal Condors, He developed not just into a capable thrower, but a thrower who can take the reins on a bracket-level mixed team. The mixed part is important, because throwing to the diversity of receivers most mixed teams roster requires a range of throws, from touchy arounds and leading resets, to hucks that float around all sorts of defenders. Dunn might not be in his full final form, but this year’s production was his best yet.

-Alex Rubin

First Runner-up

Robyn Fennig (Madison NOISE)

Like many cheddars that come from Wisconsin2, Robyn Fennig has shown that some things age better given time, gaining a nuttier and sharper profile3. While it’s hard to top her POTY-winning season last year, Fennig showed fans this season why her playing is still deserving of all the pomp and circumstance. The nuttiness in Fennig’s game4 comes from the fact that although she played a majority of her season on the D-line, she’s better known for her offense. In games where NOISE went on runs of breaks, Fennig was one of the reasons why the team could capitalize so well off of a turn. The sharpness of Fennig’s game comes from her field-smarts. Her throws are next-level; whether she puts out her signature hucks, arounds, or hammers, Fennig perfected them all. Not to mention the precision of her creative and unique throws that no one can match. Overall, one could say that Fennig’s abilities are as good as the golden (cheese) curds from Culvers5, but I think that’s a bit too cheesy.

-Laura Osterlund

Second Runner-up

Genny De Jesus (New York XIST)

In this world, we enjoy looking at problems and trying to find a solution. Whether for a math equation, a good riddle, or the meaning of life, there’s always an answer. One problem that even the greatest minds have not been able to solve is how to contain Genny De Jesus. But with her abilities, why try and slow down Genny when it is so much more fun to watch her cook? Whenever De Jesus was on the field, she was moving around, getting open in whatever way possible. The only time she stopped was when the hand signals went up to signify a goal. She knew the space that she wanted to attack and made the right cuts that were perfectly timed in order to get open into said space. This is evident in her end-of-season stats, with 12 assists and 23 goals. With the steady on-field presence she brings to XIST’s O-line, De Jesus continued to become the downfield answer for her team, whenever the offense had a problem.

-Laura Osterlund