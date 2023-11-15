Classic City Classic 2023: Streaming Schedule

The competitive college fall is here!

November 15, 2023 by in Preview with 0 comments
Georgia vs. Pittsburgh in the men’s division CCC final. Photo: Gino Mattace.

The capstone fall college men’s tournament runs it back with another elite slate of contestants. Six of the top 10 teams ranked in the final 2023 Top 25 Rankings will meet in Athens this weekend. Though the games don’t yet count towards the rankings, the chance to get reps against quality opponents sets the stage for key early spring tournaments like Florida Warm Up. The women’s division is smaller and focuses on teams from the Southeast region. Tune in this weekend to get acquainted with some top teams heading into the 2024 season!

Tournament Profile

  • Date: November 18-19
  • Location: Athens, GA
  • Weather: Low 70s and sunny; a beautiful weekend for ultimate
  • 2023 Ranked Men’s Teams: #1 UNC, #4 Brown, #6 Vermont, #7 Pittsburgh, #9 Colorado, #10 Texas, #11 Georgia, #20 NC State, #23 Michigan, #25 Duke
  • 2023 Ranked Women’s Teams: #22 Georgia
  • Schedule and Results

Streaming Schedule

All times Eastern. Schedule subject to change. These games feature natural sound only, no commentary. Available for Standard & All-Access subscribers and those with 2024 College Team Packs.1

All games can be found on our Classic City Classic event page and will be available both live and immediately following the games on-demand.

Saturday, November 18

9:45 AM: Georgia vs. Florida [W]
11:30 AM: Brown vs. Colorado [M]
1:15 PM: UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Tech [M]
3:00 PM: Men’s Crossover B1 vs. D1

Sunday, November 19

8:00 AM: Men’s Quarterfinal
10:00 AM: Men’s Semifinal
12:00 PM: Women’s Final
2:00 PM: Men’s Final

  1. Team Packs not yet on sale, coming soon 

