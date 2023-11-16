2024 College Championships to be Held in Madison, Milwaukee

D-I Nationals returns to Madison for first time since 2013; D-III back in Milwaukee after just two years

The 2024 USA Ultimate College Championships are headed to the Badger State.

The Division I tournament will be held over Memorial Day weekend in Madison, Wisconsin, 11 years after the city previously hosted the tournament in 2013. The event will take place at the Reddan Soccer Complex before moving to Breese Stevens Field — the home of the AUDL’s Madison Radicals — for the semifinals and finals. The tournament will run from May 24-27. UNC’s women’s and men’s teams will both defend a three-year title streak.

One week prior, the Division III tournament will be held in Milwaukee, WI, at the Uihlein Soccer Park, which played host to the 2022 College Championships and the 2023 Pro Championships. It features an on-site stadium. The event will run from May 18-20.

With the two locations 90 minutes apart, USAU has returned to its pattern of putting the D-III Championships a week before the D-I tournament and within driving distance. The two tournaments were held at the same site on consecutive weekends last year and were held concurrently in December 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the spring season to be canceled.